...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon by 3 PM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.1
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Shannon Lee Graves, 30, died on March 17, 2023, surrounded by her family. She leaves her husband of four years, Taran Radcliffe, her parents Jonathan (Shane) and Robin Graves, grandmother Wilma Faye Graves, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Robert A. and Verlie G. Singleton, and Harold M. Graves, Sr. Shannon was loved by all who knew her, and her smile was infectious. At a young age Shannon became interested in music and film. She played violin at Rollings Middle School of the Arts and continued through her senior year at Summerville High School in Summerville, South Carolina. After moving to North Carolina to be near her grandparents, Shannon worked in sales while continuing her love of music, promoting, and performing many shows in the Greenville, North Carolina area. Shannon’s funeral will be held at Oakdale Cemetery, Washington, North Carolina, on April 15, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Family and friends are welcome. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve Shannon’s family.