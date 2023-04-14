Shannon Lee Graves

Shannon Lee Graves, 30, died on March 17, 2023, surrounded by her family. She leaves her husband of four years, Taran Radcliffe, her parents Jonathan (Shane) and Robin Graves, grandmother Wilma Faye Graves, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Robert A. and Verlie G. Singleton, and Harold M. Graves, Sr. Shannon was loved by all who knew her, and her smile was infectious. At a young age Shannon became interested in music and film. She played violin at Rollings Middle School of the Arts and continued through her senior year at Summerville High School in Summerville, South Carolina. After moving to North Carolina to be near her grandparents, Shannon worked in sales while continuing her love of music, promoting, and performing many shows in the Greenville, North Carolina area. Shannon’s funeral will be held at Oakdale Cemetery, Washington, North Carolina, on April 15, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Family and friends are welcome. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve Shannon’s family.

