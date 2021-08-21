Sharlene Howard Vainright, 87, died Monday, August 16, 2021. Due to Covid concerns, a private ceremony to celebrate Sharlene’s life will be held at a future time. The earthly life of an incredible woman, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to many has ended with the passing of Sharlene Howard Vainright on Monday, August 16, 2021. Sharlene was born in Savannah, Georgia on January 7, 1934, the daughter of Jack Orr Howard and Marguerite West Howard. Her youth was spent in Savannah, Greenville, New Bern and Raleigh. She was a graduate of Greenville High School and Saint Mary’s College in Raleigh. Sharlene married Julian R. Vainright, Sr. in 1954 in Raleigh. They moved to Greenville in 1959 where she continued to live until her death. While in Greenville, Sharlene was a homemaker, raised two sons, and worked as an administrative secretary to the dean of the School of Home Economics at East Carolina University. She was active in civic organizations in Greenville, including: The Greenville Service League, where she held the office of Secretary and served as a Co-Chairman of the Service League’s Charity Ball; the Greenville Jayceyettes; the Thetis Book Club; a charter member of the Brook Valley Country Club; an active member and newsletter editor for the Greenville-River Park North Bird Club and a member of St. James United Methodist Church. Sharlene loved time spent with her family and particularly cherished having special times with her grandchildren. She was a fantastic cook, with incomparable fried chicken and pimento cheese dishes. She loved being with family and special friends on the Pamlico River at the family cottage at Kilby Island, near Bath North Carolina. Sharlene leaves behind to cherish her memory: her husband of 67 years, Julian R. Vainright, Sr. of Greenville; son, Julian R. Vainright, Jr. and wife, Marty East Vainright of Greenville; son Howard P. Vainright and wife Cindy Talbert Vainright of Greenville; sisters, Nan Lassiter of Raleigh and Marguerite Colwell and husband Keith of Greenville; granddaughter Jordan Vainright Proctor and husband Randall “Rocky” L. Proctor of Greenville; granddaughter Jennifer Vainright Lutz and husband, Evan A. Lutz of Greenville; grandson Hunter T. Vainright and wife Kimberly Rae Vainright of Greenville; grandson Colten R. Vainright of Greenville; and seven great-grandchildren all of Greenville: Christian “Crew” Proctor, John Wit Proctor, Virginia (“Vivi”) Grace Proctor, Paul Kipton (“Kip”) Proctor, Porter Isaiah Lutz, Noah James Lutz and Finley Rae Vainright. The family would like to recognize the staffs at Spring Arbor of Greenville and at PruittHealth of Farmville for the loving care provided to Sharlene. The family would kindly request that no flowers be sent. If anyone wishes to make a memorial contribution in Sharlene’s memory, it could be made to a charity of choice or to one of the following: 1. The Service League of Greenville’s Scholarship Fund, P.O Box 30452, Greenville, NC 27833. 2. St. Mary’s School, The Margaret McGlohon Scholarship Fund, 900 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC 27603. 3. The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 30280, Greenville, NC 27833. 4. St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. 6th St., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.