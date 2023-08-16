Sharon Louise Daughtry Harris, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 6, 2023, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Mrs. Harris was the daughter of the late William Herbert and Margaret Louise Pilkington Daughtry. Mrs. Harris graduated from Smithfield High School in 1956 and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from East Carolina College in 1960. She taught Home Economics from 1960 to 1965 at Williamston High School. In July 1960, Mrs. Harris met the love of her life, Mr. William Robert Harris, and later would fondly tell the story of how they met and their first date. They were married on December 14, 1963, at Sanders Chapel United Methodist Church in Smithfield. Mr. and Mrs. Harris made their home in Robersonville where they raised their three children, Anna Margaret, Robbie, and Bob. Mrs. Harris served in leadership capacities that helped mold her children into the individuals they are today. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Leader, Bible School Director, and Sunday School teacher. Mrs. Harris was a devoted member of the Robersonville First Christian Church. She faithfully served as an Elder for many years and held numerous leadership roles within her Circle and the Christian Women’s Fellowship (CWF). She was a supporter of the First Christian Church youth program, coordinating the annual spaghetti supper as well as chaperoning youth trips. She also delivered Meals on Wheels to her community. Mrs. Harris spent her life dedicated to raising her children, preparing delicious meals for her family, gardening, reading, bookkeeping, supporting her husband and son with W.R. Harris Farms, Inc., and attending any and all of her grandchildren’s special events. Mrs. Harris will always be remembered for her infectious smile, never meeting a stranger, her selflessness, and her favorite saying “Bless Your Heart.” She loved her family immeasurably and was one proud Mama and Grandmama. Mrs. Harris is survived by her daughter Anna Margaret Harris Ivory and husband, Steve, of Peachtree City, Georgia; daughter Robbie Louise Harris Walters and husband, James, of Wake Forest; son William Robert “Bob” Harris, Jr. and wife, Juliana, of Robersonville; brother Ned Daughtry and wife, Rachel, of Smithfield; brother Ted Daughtry and wife, Betsy, of Clayton; grandchildren Kayla and Claire Ivory; Blake, Ryan, and Katelyn Walters; Mary Lindsey, Carleigh, and William Robert “Trey” Harris III and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband and parents; sister-in-law Lorine Daughtry; brother-in-law Paul Harris and wife, Barbara; sister-in-law Nancy Anne Harris. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Gentiva Hospice and to Mrs Harris’?wonderful caregivers, especially Redina, Kim, and Regina. The funeral service was held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the First Christian Church of Robersonville officiated by Reverend David Cox. Burial followed in Martin Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 6-8pm at Biggs Chapel in Robersonville and other times at Mrs. Harris’ residence. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, P. O. Box 755, Robersonville, NC 27871. Arrangements were made by Biggs Funeral Home in Robersonville.