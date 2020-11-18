Sheila Langley

Sheila Baker Langley
CALICO - Sheila Baker Langley, 67, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 2pm in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Sheila, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, worked as a nurse for over 30 years, working with both ECU School of Medicine and Dr. Tate Holbrook. She was very artistic, making pottery and furniture. She also loved going to the beach and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Henry "Chief" Baker, Jr.; mother, Annie Elizabeth "Lib" Boyd Baker; and brothers, Mike Baker and Robert "Pee Wee" Baker.
Sheila is survived by her husband of 38 years, Thomas Carlyle "Tom" Langley, III; son, Thomas Carlyle "TC" Langley, IV of Greenville; brother, Henry Baker of Smithfield; sister-in-law, Kay Baker of Ayden; and several nieces and nephews.
