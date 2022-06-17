Sheila Marie Tripp

Shelia Marie Tripp, 58, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2pm at St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A lifelong resident of Pitt County, Shelia was a graduate of D.H. Conley High School, where she was Freshman Princess and very active in several sports. She was a hard worker and worked as a screen printer for the majority of her career. She was a longtime member of St. Paul PH Church where enjoyed teaching Sunday School, but most importantly, she loved the Lord. She was preceded in death by her father, Jasper Tripp; father of her children, Mike Grimsley; and stepbrother, Jason Coburn. She is survived by her children, Sara Tripp, of Greenville, Shannon Strickland and husband, Tyler of LaGrange, and Michael Grimsley, II of Greenville; grandchildren, Landon Taylor, Spencer Dickens, Brinley Lewis, Aiden Dickens, Camden Dickens, Brooklyn Vanderpool, and Whitlee Strickland; mother, Frances Mills of Grimesland; step-mother, Vickie Tripp of Greenville; sister, Kim Mills and husband, David of Black Jack; brother, Justin Tripp of AL; step-sisters, Stephanie Coburn McKeel of Greenville and Courtney Coburn of Snow Hill; special friend, Mike Million; and many other extended family. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.