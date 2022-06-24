Mrs. Sheridan "Sheri" McCormick Carter, 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her home. The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday at 3 PM at St. James United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Sheri was born on June 17, 1945 to the late Evelyn Bailey and Roy Holton McCormick in Baltimore, Maryland during World War II. She was a graduate of both Sanford Central High School and East Carolina College (now East Carolina University) where she earned a B.S. in Social Studies. Sheri previously resided in Winston-Salem, Smithfield, and Sanford. She met and later married Charles Wesley Carter, III (Buzz). They were high school sweethearts. Sheri was a student at Campbell College then followed Buzz to Chapel Hill where he was enrolled in Pharmacy School. Upon graduation from Pharmacy School, they moved to Greenville where he began working for Eckerd's and Sheri attended East Carolina. Following her graduation, Sheri taught school at St. Peter Catholic School until her sons were born. She was very active in the children's schools and activities and served as President of several PTA's, organized Orchestra Boosters and the E.B. Aycock Athletic Boosters. In 1987, she was recruited by Mike Aldridge to sell real estate. Through her years of philanthropy and volunteering to raise money for educational organizations, real estate was a natural transition and lead Sheri to quickly master the art of real estate sales, and she enjoyed a 30 year career doing what she loved. Helping others was Sheri's greatest joy. She was active in the Greenville Service League for 45 years, Carpe Diem Book Club and several bridge clubs particularly "The Unconventionals"). Of special importance to her was the Pitt County Board of Education where close to 300 college scholarships have been awarded to high school seniors through the Chris Carter Memorial Scholarship Fund. The annual Chris Carter Memorial Golf Tournament has been held every May since 2004 and funds the scholarships. In addition to her parents, Sheri was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles Wesley Carter, III, son, Christopher Forbes Carter, and step-father, Thomas Cobb Forbes. She is survived by Son, Bradford McCormick "Brad" Carter and wife, Renee; Granddaughters, Caroline Elizabeth Carter and Christine Forbes Carter, all of Greenville; Niece, Martha Anderson and husband, Bryan; Nephew, Jay Gibson and wife, Jill, all of Apex; and Special family friend, Darius Morrow. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 to 3 PM in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Viewing will be available on Friday afternoon and Saturday at Wilkerson Funeral Home. The family will not be present. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to her caregivers, Barbara Williams, Beryl Bazemore, Towanda Holden and Ophelia Burt. Also, the caring staff of 3HC Hospice, especially Amber Parker, RN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Pitt County Educational Foundation, Attn: Beth Ulffers-Chris Carter Scholarship Fund, 1717 W. 5th Street, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at ww.wilkersonfuneralhome.com