Sherman Crawford, Jr., 54, went to meet his Creator on August 6, 2022. Sherman will be laid to rest privately beside his parents in Pinewood Memorial Park on Friday, September 23, 2022. Sherman grew up in Greenville, graduating from G R Whitfield and D. H. Conley High School. He played drums in a number of bands in Greenville and Raleigh during his youth. He worked as a Stereophotogrammatrist for most of his career in Greenville, Raleigh, Phoenix, AZ and most recently in Tucson, AZ at Cooper Aerial Survey. Sherman loved music and animals and enjoyed rock climbing and mountain biking. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Sherman was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Patricia Crawford. He is survived by his cousin, Layton Bensinger of Chicago, IL, forever love, Gina Banta Purcell of Texas, and his friend to the end, Sheila Whitehurst of Greenville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Wilkerson Funeral Home to assist with his final expenses. "When my time comes, help me leave behind some reasons to be missed, and when you're feeling empty, keep me in your memory, leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest." - Linkin Park Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com