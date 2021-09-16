Sherri L. Pecina, 61, of Grifton passed away on September 13, 2021. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 2:30 at Farmer Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton. Sherri was born in Pitt Co., NC on December 24, 1959 to Mitchell Harris and Lilly Davenport. She graduated from Ayden Grifton High School and went on to attend Pitt Community College. She earned her Nursing Degree and worked in the healthcare industry for over 40 years. She retired from Caswell Center, Kinston. While working, she and her husband raised their family. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, but her fondest memories were of those spent with her family. Sherri was a strong, independent, loving woman, who always put others needs before her own, which showed in her work as a nurse. The compassion and care she showed to her patients was beyond compare and she will live on in the hearts of those she cared for and loved. She also loved attending Open Door Ministries. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Larry Pecina; her two sons, Michael Pecina and wife, Arielle and Mark Pecina, all of Grifton; her brother, Douglas “Mickey” Harris; two sisters, Shelia Goolsby and Lois Harris; her mother, Lilly Davenport Harris and one very special fur baby, Samson. The family will receive friends Thurdsay evening from 6-8pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC