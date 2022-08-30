Sherry Edwards, 66, of Bogue, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Emerald Isle Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Freddie Braswell. The family will receive friends following the service. She will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days. Sherry was born on September 20, 1955, in Wilson, North Carolina, to Thomas and Mary Ball. She was an avid gardener and loved her flowers. Sherry also loved playing with her puppy dogs. She was a former co-owner of the Emerald Isle Insurance Agency. She was married to her loving husband for 43 years and was a loving mother and grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Edwards; sons, Bill Edwards (Rhonda) of Cape Carteret, NC, Eric Edwards (Deborah) of Bogue, NC, Shane Edwards (Shelly) of Minnesota; grandchildren, Courtney, Ryan, Gunner, Carlee, Mercedes, Harvey, Victoria, Zhetry, Daniel, Emma; great-grandchildren, Adrian, Emersyn, Lydia, Gabby, Kainan, Cheske, Oliver, Harrison, Paityn. Those preceding her in death are her parents, Thomas and Mary Ball; brother, Tommy Ball, Jr. • Flowers or donations may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.