Sheryl Padgett Mumford

Mrs. Sheryl, "Shery", Padgett Mumford, age 64, a resident of Chocowinity, died unexpectedly Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at her home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel, conducted by Cliff Harvell. Mrs. Mumford was born in Wilmington on June 7, 1958, to William Edward Padgett and Virginia Lee Padgett. Sheryl worked as a District Sales Rep for Sandler Foods from 1986 until her retirement in 2004. She was a member of Winter Park Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC. Shery is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Gray Mumford; her two children, Savannah Gray Mumford and William Robert Mumford; two grandchildren, Skylynn Smith and Baylor Smith; all of Chocowinity and a sister, Tammy Shaw, of Wilmington. She is preceded in death by her brother, Billy Padgett. She loved her family above anything else, this included all her animals and any animal in need. At the time of her passing she had 4 dogs, 3 cats, a chicken and a duck. If there was ever an animal in need, whether it be a baby squirrel, bird, possum or even a raccoon, they were accepted into her home with open arms. Two years ago, her life changed in the best way possible when her twin grandchildren were born, Sky and Bay. They instantly became the focus of her world and brought her so much joy. The love she had for her grandchildren was beyond description. This was evident to anyone who knew her. You could usually find Shery with her grandchildren or in her bathing suit outside by the pool in the summertime. Shery only had two speeds - wide open or laid back. The only time she would slow down was to lay out by the pool with her best friends. Otherwise, you'd find her running around making sure everyone was taken care of or blowing leaves and watering her plants. If not at home, one could have tried Walmart or Belk. Shery's shopping activities were legendary. To be loved by Shery was a special kind of love. She always put others before herself and was always there for others when needed. She always developed special relationships with friends of Wil and Savannah. Miss Shery took care of them as she did all her family. Shery, Mama Shery, Miss Shery, ChaChi, Sister, Nanny and Mom was a "light" for many. One cannot think about her without smiling. She will be missed greatly. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Mumford family.