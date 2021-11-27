Shirley Ann Smith Burroughs
SNOW HILL - Mrs. Shirley Ann Smith Burroughs, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 4 pm in the Chapel of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville. A time of visitation will be held after the service.
Shirley was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to James and Vonda Smith. She graduated from Havelock High School in 1960, shortly after in 1961, she met and married the love of her life, Bobby Burroughs and they have been inseparable for 60 years. They moved and lived in several places calling North Carolina home.
She enjoyed craftwork, quilting, crosstitch and creating her own personal greeting cards. She loved animals, especially her dogs. She enjoyed camping and going to the North Carolina Mountains. She enjoyed singing and had a beautiful voice.
A faithful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her love and unselfishness towards her family and others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ellis Smith and Jerry Dobson; a sister, Bobbie Smyer and a grandson, Joshua Aaron Burroughs.
She is survived by her: husband, Bobby Burroughs of Snow Hill; sons, Jimmy Burroughs and wife, Carrie Anne, of Havelock, Eddie Burroughs and wife, Sharon, of Stantonsburg; 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grands; sister, Jean Welch and numerous nieces and nephews and her special dog, "Snoopy".
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in her memory to Vidant Inpatient Hospice of Greenville, 920 Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.