Shirley Faye Smith Patrick, 74, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Shirley was born in Winterville, NC on November 30, 1946. She was proceeded in death by her husband, John Patrick, Jr., grandson Aaron Patrick Hass and her parents James Arthur Smith and Roberta Gardner Smith. Shirley is survived by her children, Latasha Patrick Hass, Jonathan Patrick and Kimberly Patrick. Shirley retired from the Pitt County Department of Social Services, after many years of service. She was a faithful member of Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, Winterville, NC where she was the Financial Secretary and was on the Mother Board. The family has been assisted by Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden, NC. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 12pm at Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church 2506 Mill Street Winterville, NC. The viewing will be held one hour before the service, at the church. Due to COVID-19, seating is limited, mask and social distancing are required.