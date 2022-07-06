...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...All of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Mrs. Shirley Hardee Buck, 84, passed away on July 2nd, 2022, at Ayden Court Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. A graveside service will be held Friday at 3 PM at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:30- 2:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Shirley was a native of Pitt County and lived in the Greenville area for most of her life. She was a school teacher for many years at Sadie Saulter Elementary School in Greenville, NC, teaching mostly First Grade. In her earlier years she attended Black Jack Free Will Baptist Church in Black Jack. Shirley loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling to the mountains with her husband. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Blanche Hardee; brothers, Amos Hardee and Henry Hardee; and a niece, Lisa H. Howell. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles R. Buck, Sr.; daughters, Cindy Edwards and husband, Bill, of Greenville, Karen Ray and husband, Chris, of Grimesland; son, Charles R Buck, II and wife, Anita, of Greenville; grandchildren, Robbie Edwards and wife, Michelle, of Wilson, Rebecca Edwards, of Greenville, Joshua Ray, of Grimesland, Jessica Ray, of Grimesland, Chandler Buck and wife, Holly, of Greenville, and Taylor Buck, of Greenville; great-granddaughter Madison Edwards, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her previous caregiver, Linda Sherman of Silvercare, as well as the staff of Ayden Court Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their care and kindness shown over the last several years. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 2245 Stantonsburg Rd #C, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com