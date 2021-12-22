Shirley Ann Tetterton Hodges
AYDEN - Shirley Ann Tetterton Hodges, 85, of Ayden passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Leigh Pelletier, and husband, Theophilus Hagon Hodges.
She is survived by her sons, Henry Hodges of Wardensville, WV, Michael Hodges and wife, Pat, of Reidsville, NC, and David Hodges and wife, Robin, of Kinston; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Cunningham of New Waverly, TX and Marna Congleton of Beaufort, NC, and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com