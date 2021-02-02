Mrs. Shirley Spain Russell, 78, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by John Ormond. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Christian Church Cemetery. Shirley, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Asa Oliver and Rosa Coggins Spain. She lived most of her life in the Mt. Pleasant community and was a longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. When Shirley was 18 she began working at Ina’s House of Flowers and retired as an owner of Ina’s in 2000. After her retirement from the florist, she worked in the office of Spain Plumbing, alongside her very special nephews. Shirley was a devoted daughter and continued that devotion to her daughter, granddaughters and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by her husband, Del Russell, and brothers, Alton, Carlton and Russell Spain. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Russell Vincent; grandchildren, Haley V. Wishall and husband, Brian, of Conetoe; Asia Vincent, of Greenville; great grandchildren, Asa and Della Wishall, both of Conetoe; and many members of her “Briley Road family.” The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times, at her home. Wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines is requested. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.