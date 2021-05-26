Mrs. Shirley Webster Gurganus, age 85, a former resident of Washington, NC died Saturday May 22, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday May 28, 2021 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington officiated by Ministers: Eddie Gurganus and Darren Walker. Mrs. Gurganus was born in Beaufort County on May 4, 1936, daughter of the late Ralph and Emily Keech Webster. She was a 1954 graduate of Pantego High School. On December 16, 1956 she married the love of her life, Edmund Russell Gurganus, Sr. who preceded her in death on August 23, 2017. Mrs. Gurganus dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker and she was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Washington. Survivors include her children: Edmund Russell “Eddie” Gurganus, Jr. (Lulu) of Washington, Kay Gurganus Godwin (Tony) of Greenville, and Jeffery Webster Gurganus (Lori) of Pinetown; grandchildren: Laura Beth Alligood (Tony) of Washington, Russ Gurganus, III (Lindsay) of Bath, Adam Godwin of Greenville, Michael Godwin of Charlotte, and Harrison Gurganus of Pinetown; great grandchildren: Alyssa Edwards and Amber Alligood of Washington, Knox, Everett and Nancy Gurganus of Bath; and her brother-in-law: Kenneth Stalls of Myrtle Beach. Mrs. Gurganus was predeceased along with her parents and husband by an infant daughter: Pamela Gail Gurganus and two sisters: Evelyn Elks (OC) and Lucille Stalls. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 901 North Bonner Street, Washington, NC 27889, The Blind Center, P.O. Box 491, Washington, NC 27889 or to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Gurganus family.