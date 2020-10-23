Shorty Radford
HOOKERTON - Mr. Linwood Earl "Shorty" Radford, Jr, age 64, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 21, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. A lifelong resident of Greene County, he was born February 23, 1956, the son of Linwood Earl Radford, Sr. and Sudie Mae Carraway Radford.
Shorty graduated from Greene Central High School and served in the NC National Guard. He had retired following a long career in convenience store management and had immensely enjoyed working with Greene County Transportation until his health quickly declined in recent weeks.
Blessed with an outgoing personality and friendly manner, a trait he inherited from both of his parents, Shorty loved being with and helping people. He relished time spent with his children and grandchildren. In his pastime, he enjoyed duck hunting and spending time at White Lake where he had many close friends that he considered his "White Lake Family".
Shorty grew up attending Harrell's Chapel OFWB Church and maintained a close relationship with many of its members. He was a member of Hookerton United Methodist Church where he had joined more than forty years ago.
Shorty is survived by his wife, Tracey Mabe Radford of the home; sons, Ritchie Radford and wife, Stephanie of Hookerton and Jeffrey F. Radford of Hookerton; step-daughters, Kimberly Johnson of Bartow, FL and Second Lieutenant Kelly Jenkins of San Antonio, TX; the mother of his sons, Mary Ann Radford of Hookerton; grandchildren, Reagan Radford and Reid Radford; sisters, Susie R. Mercer and husband, Steve of Walstonburg and Lisa R. May and husband, Ervin of LaGrange; a special aunt, Katie C. Radford of Snow Hill; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held graveside 2 PM Saturday, October 24th, at the Hookerton UMC Cemetery with Mr. Larry Head officiating. Mr. Radford will lie-in-state in the church's sanctuary from 12:30 - 1:45 PM prior to the service.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Hookerton UMC Fellowship Hall and other times at the Radford home, 585 Ormond Farm Road, Hookerton, NC and also at the home of Ritchie and Stephanie Radford, 350 Morris BBQ Road, Hookerton, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Hookerton UMC, PO Box 10, Hookerton, NC 28538 or Harrell's Chapel OFWB Church, c/o Arlene McCoy Harper, 78 Dixon Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com