On Monday, March 22, 2021, Shyla Ruth Allen Todd, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 96 in Hillsborough, NC. A memorial will be held at First Baptist Church in Cary, 218 S. Academy Street, on Friday, March 26 at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will take place the following day at Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville, NC on Saturday at 11am. Shyla was born December 7, 1924, in Greenville, NC, to Willis and Blanche Allen, the fourth of eight children. She graduated from Bell Arthur High School and attended nursing school at Pitt General Hospital. On December 3, 1944, Shyla married Daniel E. Todd, Jr., at Camp Croft, South Carolina. They were married for almost 60 years. Shyla and Dan lived all over North Carolina from the mountains to the sea. In each place where they lived they joined a church and became active members, teaching Sunday school, serving on committees, and serving as deacons. Cooking and sewing were two of Shyla's talents. She made all of her daughter's dresses and she smocked many of them. She was a wonderful cook and prepared many, many meals for family and friends. Often she was called on when someone was sick or recovering from surgery or illness. It was her joy and privilege to take care of them. She volunteered at Rex Hospital for over 20 years. The focus of Shyla's life was knowing and taking care of her family and friends. Shyla loved chocolate, especially chocolate kisses, which she called "silver bells". She always kept a stash for "hard times". Whenever the family gathered, whether on a holiday or at the beach, Shyla wanted them to put on a talent show. Singing songs, reciting poetry, or performing acrobatics, all of them made her smile. Shyla was preceded in death by her father, Willis; mother, Blanche; husband, Dan Todd; daughter, Marti; son-in-law, Jessie; and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth (David) Walz, her daughter, Nancy (Jan) Moore, her son, Daniel (Debra) Todd. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jonathan Walz, Kristopher (Meg) Walz, Richard (Gray) Moore, Laura (Rusty) Barnett, Todd (Tiffany) Williams, and Jessica (Joe) Simmons, Stephanie Zwade, Doug (Wendy) Herndan and her great-grandsons, Brody Barnett, Noah and Micah Williams, Quinn and Cameron Moore, and Karter Simmons. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the many people who loved and cared for Shyla at UNC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill and at Peak Resources Brookshire in Hillsborough, NC. Gifts in remembrance of Shyla may be made to the charity of your choice.