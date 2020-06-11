Sidney A. Locks, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Reverend Dr. Sidney A. Locks, Jr., 71, died Friday, May 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Koinonia Christian Center Church, Greenville, NC. Doors will open at 10:15am. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 12 from 5:00pm- 7:00pm with a Service beginning at 7pm at Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church. Due to limited seating please email RSVP to Locks6events@gmail.com . Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Mask and hand sanitation are required at the door for both services. Very limited seating.