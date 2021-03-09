Sidney “Sid” Lee Corey, age 60, a resident of Greenville, passed away on March 1, 2021 at the Vidant Medical Center of Greenville, NC. He was born in Greenville, NC on July 2, 1960, to the late Otis and Katie (Williams) Corey. Sid was a machinist by trade, but his true passions were fishing, being at the beach, cooking, and most of all, taking care of his family and friends. He was a man who would rarely be seen without a remote control or a fishing pole in his hand, and a smile on his face. Sidney is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Cynthia, son and partner Michael Corey (Taylor Dahms), daughter and son-in law Verina (Brandon) Rohrs, daughter and partner Julie Fleming (Chip Jones), brother and sister-in law Toby (Tracey) Corey, Nephew Shane Corey and his uncle, Doug Williams and his 11 adoring grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 13, 2021 at the Rose Hill Free Will Baptist church 6236 County Home Rd, Winterville, NC at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 6236 County Home Rd, Winterville, NC 28590. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service /Washington Funeral & Cremation is assisting the Corey family.