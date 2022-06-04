Siri Espy (68) was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania where she lived until she went to college at the University of Pittsburgh for her undergraduate degree. Siri is survived by her loving husband William, her daughter Caitlin, her sister in-law Bobbie Leroy, her nieces Randie and Ashley, and her future son-in-law Michael Horachek. Siri was strong, intelligent, kind, and full of life. She had an accomplished career in healthcare marketing with two masters degrees, has written several books, and more recently became a published poet. Siri also had a heart for animals and volunteered consistently in animal shelters where she then adopted her three fur babies- Marky, Blackjack, and Barney. Siri and her husband have lived in Greenville for 10 years. During that time, she has been part of book groups, writing groups, several classes at ECU and has become very active in local political groups. Despite all of her accomplishments, her greatest joy in life was becoming a mother and was her daughter's greatest fan and encourager. A service will be held in Greenville, NC at 3PM on Sunday, June 5th at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in her remembrance. In leu of flowers, please donate to Animal Friends in Pittsburgh, where she volunteered for years at www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.