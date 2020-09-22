Smithy Walker

Smithy Rouse Walker
SNOW HILL - Ms. Smithy Rouse Walker, age 88, passed away Monday morning, September 21, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing Center.
A native of Greene County, she was born September 13, 1932, the daughter of Thomas and Eva Ginn Rouse. She was a graduate of the Snow Hill High School and had retired following a career in textiles manufacturing. Blessed with an outgoing personality and always present smile, she loved music and dancing and was a very active participant at the Greene County Senior Center until her health began to decline. Smithy was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings which includes, Eula Rouse Price, Addie Rouse Kearney, Marvin Rouse, Berry Thomas Rouse and James T. Rouse.
Her surviving family includes her devoted daughter, Sheila Kay Brann of Snow Hill; grandson, Dexter T. Jones and wife, April of Snow Hill; granddaughters, Megan Vasos and special friend, Travis Carpenter of Wilmington, and Marah Vasos and husband, Dre of Goldsboro; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held graveside 3 PM Wednesday, September 23rd, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Rusty Conyers officiating. The family requests that masks be worn due to COVID-19. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the residence.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Greendale Forest and her hospice nurse, Angie, for the care and compassion that was shown to Smithy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the Greene County Senior Center, PO PO Box 36, Snow Hill, NC 28580 or Liberty Baptist Church, 705 SE Second Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.