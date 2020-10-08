Spencer Powell

Spencer M. Powell
WILSON - Spencer M. Powell, 63, of Wilson passed away Sunday. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020, at Peace Church, Wilson, NC. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson, NC.
The family will receive friends Friday, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m., at the church located at 2838 Tilghman Rd. N, Wilson, NC.
Spencer worked as a contractor with FEDEX for 31 years. He was a member of St. Paul Church of Christ, Black Creek, NC, where he also served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons. Spencer loved restoring old classic cars, making something from nothing, grilling, traveling, and most of all, his family. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, H. Velverly Powell; three daughters, Kisha Powell of Charlotte, Shara S. Powell of Knightdale, and Saunya M. Powell of Raleigh; two grandchildren, Jayla L. Powell of Raleigh and Zaivier Powell Barnes of Charlotte; two sisters, Betty Jean Scott of Portsmouth, VA and Joyce Powell Williams of Tarboro; one brother, Vinston, Rudolph Powell of Woodbridge, VA; and his special "grand-dog", Chowder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Atlas and Lendora Petway Powell.
Flowers are welcome and memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, 3219 Landmark St. #9A, Greenville, NC 27834 or online at heart.org.
Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.thomasyelverton.com .