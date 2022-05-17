Stanley Oscar "Stan" Hathaway, Jr.

Stanley Oscar Hathaway, Jr. "Stan," 81, of Greenville NC, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday at 2 PM at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, officiated by The Reverend Dan Powers. Born May 18, 1940 in Greenville, Stan was a native of Pitt County and was a lifelong resident of Greenville. He was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School and attended East Carolina University. Stan lived life to the fullest, beginning with a 4 year tour aboard the USS Essex in the U.S. Navy in 1958, where he traveled the world. Upon his return, Stan continued his adventurous career as an owner of two motorcycle dealerships in Greenville and one in Raleigh. He had a passion for racing, especially sports cars, motorcycles, dirt bikes, boats, and horses. He was responsible for introducing the first Honda motorcycle dealership to eastern North Carolina. Later, he built, developed and owned a marina on Broad Creek where he raced sailboats. In addition, he operated the marina at Whichard’s Beach for several years. His love of horses continued throughout his life as an owner, trainer and driver of harness horses that he raced throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Stan continued to work as long as he desired as owner and operator of Stanford & Son, now managed by his son, Lee, in Grimesland, NC. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Oscar Hathaway and his mother, Mabel Dunn Hathaway. Stan was blessed with a large family. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dolly Overton Hathaway; his children, Michele Goodwin (Bill), Kelly Hathaway Carson, Polly Hathaway Raible (Keefe), Stanley Oscar Hathaway III, “Lee”; Elizabeth Hathaway Anderson; his stepchildren, William Dwight Mitchum III (Wendy), Todd Overton Mitchum (Farrah); and his grandchildren, Catherine and Nicole Carson, Katie and Jameson Raible, Trey Anderson, Michael Goodwin, Will and Emily Mitchum and Gray and Faith Mitchum; and his siblings, William Alvin Hathaway (Violet) and Myra Hathaway Speake (George). Memorials in Stan’ s memory may be made to Pitt County American Heart Association or to Jarvis Memorial UMC, 509 South Washington Street, Greenville, NC 27858 Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com