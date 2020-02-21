Starkey Whitfield

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL TO THE AREA TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... .A WINTRY MIX THIS EVENING WILL TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW THROUGH THE REST OF THE EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT. SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES WITH THE HIGHEST SNOW TOTALS ACROSS THE NORTHERN HALF AND COASTAL PLAIN OF EASTERN NC. SNOW WILL TAPER OFF FRIDAY MORNING, WITH GUSTY WINDS CONTINUING THROUGH THE DAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...MARTIN, PITT, WASHINGTON, GREENE, BEAUFORT, LENOIR AND NORTHERN CRAVEN COUNTIES. * WHEN...THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE FOUND ONLINE AT DRIVENC.GOV. &&