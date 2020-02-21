Starkey Whitfield

Starkey Eugene Whitfield
OAK CITY - Starkey Eugene Whitfield, age 80, of Oak City, passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
A native and lifelong resident of Martin County, NC, Eugene was born to the late Stella Roebuck and Harvey Zeno Whitfield on February 24, 1939. After high school, he served in the Army National Guard for eight years while farming. He later worked as an instrument technician at Weyerhaeuser in Plymouth, NC. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Eugene was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed by many.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his brother, Ed Whitfield; and his special friend, Jean Murray.
He is survived by his daughter, Carla W. Canady of Greenville; his sons, Starkey E. Whitfield, Jr. of Tarboro and Stacey L. Whitfield of Hobgood; his grandchildren, Allison M. Canady, Jon Carter Canady, and Starkey Chase Whitfield; and his siblings, Janie Foster and husband Garland of Pinetops, Shirley W. Oglesby and husband Calvin of Oak City, and Jeffrey Whitfield and wife Susan of Hamilton.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck.
A celebration of life funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Oak City Christian Church.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made directly to the Oak City Christian Church, P.O. Box 9, Oak City, NC 27857, directly to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue - 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search then type Eugene Whitfield.
