Statha Frances Jackson McKinney, 87, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, July 21, 2023. Fran, as she was known by friends and family, was born to Statha Ainsley and Robert Jackson in Hopewell, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Conway McKinney, her parents, her sisters, Melba Brown and Marion Pruitt, and her son-in-law, Archie Wainwright. She is survived by four daughters, Lynn Bean (Randy) of Gastonia, NC, Leslie Keith of Holly Springs, NC, Connie Biggs (John) of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Sarah Wainwright of Wilmington, NC. Six grandchildren, Tyler Conner (Ashley), Jordan Smith, Chandley Conner (Sonni), Rachel Biggs, Ruthie Wainwright, and Hope Wainwright. Four great-grandchildren, Sophia Smith, Nolen Conner, Ellis Conner, and Ainsley Conner. Her brother, R.A. Jackson, Jr, and many nieces and nephews. Fran was born on December 14, 1935, in Hopewell, Virgina. She graduated from Hopewell High School and later studied at the University of Oxford in England, UK. As a young adult, she moved to Belhaven, NC and then to Greenville, NC. Upon retiring from East Carolina University, Brody School of Medicine: Acquisitions, Fran relocated to Venice, FL where she served as a devoted volunteer with Hospice. As a lifelong learner, she was ordained a Deacon in the Episcopal Church by the Diocese of Southwest Florida, and for over fifteen years, she actively served the parishes of St. Mark’s and Good Shepherd in Venice as well as St. Paul’s upon returning to Greenville, North Carolina. Fran was a kind and altruistic person with a tireless interest in advocating and uplifting those around her. She loved to cook and gather with family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, especially in the United Kingdom. She had many creative hobbies, including sewing, needlepoint, playing bridge, and later in life, she discovered quite a talent for impressionistic painting. Fran was a loving mother and grandmother, and a beloved friend and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Alz.org A private interment ceremony will be held in Hopewell, Virginia.