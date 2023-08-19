Stearle G. Pittman, 86, moved to his heavenly home on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM in First Free Will Baptist Church of Greenville, NC, officiated by, Dr. Keith Gardner and Rev. Dennis Adams. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Park, 2800 Nash Street North, Wilson, NC. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Saturday 5 to 7 PM and at the grave site on Sunday. Stearle, a native of Wilson County, was the first-born son of the late James Alford and Zilphia Mae Batten Pittman. He was reared in Wilson County, attended Rock Ridge School and graduated in 1954 from Lucama High School. Two and one-half years after graduating, he connected with a former classmate, May Barnes. They began dating and were married in October 1957. From this union were born 2 sons, Gene and Art. They made their home in Wilson where Stearle was working wi th Royal Finance Company which transferred him to Greenville in 1965. He spent his career working in finance with Commercial Credit Corporation, as Credit Manager with Carolina Sales Corporation, and retired with Coastal Leasing Corporation in 2001. Stearle was baptized and became a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Wilson in 1964. When the family moved to Greenville, he became a member of First Free Will Baptist Church, where he was devoted in serving as a deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and Treasurer, Laymen's League President and Treasurer, sound technician, and church usher. When the church bought a bus, Stearle obtained his CDL license and drove many miles taking church members on various trips. Stearle was blessed with a Christian upbringing by his parents and was a man who professed his faith and had a strong belief in God. He had a quiet demeanor, and his faithful words guided his daily life. He made many friends through his caring smile and words of encour agement. He will be remembered for his many acts of kindness as he so willingly lent his time and talents to those in need. He was especially interested in serving missions and he and May made missions trips to Florida, western North Carolina, California, Mexico, Philippines and Bulgaria. They spent 6 weeks in Mississippi when Hurricane Katrina devastated the area. He and May enjoyed supporting their sons through years of football, baseball, and band, sitting on many hard benches in various places wherever they were playing in all kinds of weather. During those years he served as Regional Director of the Coastal Plains Babe Ruth Baseball League. Stearle delighted in those precious times when family gathered for celebrations around the table and during the Christmas season. He loved being called "Daddy" and "Pa Pa." He and May enjoyed traveling and were very happy when they crossed the state line of the 50th state. They also made trips to 14 countries to enjoy seeing the wondrous creation of God. He loved the color "red" and enjoyed counting the number of red trucks as they were riding along the highway. He was a strong supporter of his Duke Blue Devils basketball team and East Carolina Pirates football. Cragmont Assembly was a dear place to him and he supported and volunteered with the Cragmont Golf Tournament for over 20 years. In addition to his parents, Stearle was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Glen Pittman. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, May Barnes Pittman; sons, Gene Pittman and wife, Susie, of Greenville and Art Pittman and wife, Diana, of Sterling, VA; grandchildren, Victoria Lynn Karnes and husband, Tom, of Oak Ridge, TN, Brittany Pittman and fianc?, Blake Cooley, of Greenville, great grandchildren, Kenlie and Cohlton Conner, and Brooksley Cooley; brother, James D. Pittman and wife, Theresa, of Wilson; and sisters-in-law, Linda S. Pittman of Apex, Frances B. Holland of Lucama and Barbara B. Ritter and husband, Phil of Madison , Wisconsin. Nieces and nephews who were dear to him; step grandchildren, Suzanne Gardner and husband, Thommy, and their children, Abigail, Olivia, and Gabriel and Bradwood Leggett and his daughter, Addie Brooke; Memorials may be made to First FWB Church, designated to the Bus Fund, 2426 S. Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858 or flowers are welcome. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com