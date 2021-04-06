Stella Belle Tolar, 87, of 2908 NC 33 West, Greenville, NC passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, surrounded by her daughter, son, and son-in-law. She worked at Top Mode, Dover Garment Company and Caswell Center where she retired. Mrs. Tolar was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Kinston, NC. She was the daughter of the late Felton and Louise McLamb and was preceded in death by her husband, James Aderson Tolar and her two sisters, Jean Orr and Madelene Hair. A private graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband, “Jimmy”. Officiating her graveside service will be Mrs. Tolar’s grandson, Dr. Justin Harris, and the Rev. Virgil Whaley. Survivors include her daughter, Dr. Susie Tolar Harris and husband, Rodney, of Greenville; son, Randy Lee Hollingsworth of Winterville; step-sons, Herbert Aderson Tolar and wife, Florence of Hardeeville, SC, and James Robert Tolar of Kinston; 12 grandchildren, Justin Harris and wife, Tonya, Joshua Harris and wife, Joy, Tolar Harris, Nathan Hollingsworth and wife, Jessica, Nikki Sutton and husband, Jared, Stephanie Kibler and husband, Lee, Stacie Tolar Nelson; and Jamison Tolar, Joey Tolar, Joshua Tolar, Jennie Tolar, Cari Wade; 27 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or www.diabetes.org. Also, contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Richard Z. Shultzaberger and Vicky Hartsell, RN with Physicians East, Hillary Jarman, RN and with Vidant Home Health and Hospice, and Dr. Tae Lee with Vidant Hospice House, and Elaine Faucito, care partner, and Garner Funeral Home in assisting the family with the arrangements. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.