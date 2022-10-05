Stephen Andrew Doss, aged 62, passed away at his home on Friday, September 30, 2022. Services will be held Thursday, October 6th at 2:00 p.m. at The Memorial Baptist Church in Greenville, NC. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., at the church. A private graveside is planned for Friday, October 7th in Durham. Steve was born in Durham, North Carolina to Patricia Pittman and Elias Monroe Doss, Jr. He was a graduate of Northern Durham High School, where he enjoyed playing on the football team, a sport he continued to enjoy throughout his life. After high school, he completed his associate's degree at Wake Technical Community College and began his lifelong career as a service technician working for Electronic Office Systems in Raleigh. He continued this career after his move to Greenville, where he worked for Systel Business Equipment and earned another associates degree in network administration and security. While working in Raleigh, Steve met his wife, Lisa "Jan" Whitehurst. They married in 1987 and later moved to Greenville, where they raised their two daughters. Outside of work, Steve was a faithful member of The Memorial Baptist Church, where he served on the audio-visual team for many years. In addition to being involved with his church, he was a devoted father and loving grandfather. He was also an avid reader, lover of history, and enjoyed spending time with his family visiting historical sites. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Pittman Doss. He is survived by his wife, Jan Doss; daughters, Stephanie Nall & husband Zach, and Jennifer Doss; grandson, Samuel Nall; father, Monroe Doss & stepmother Carol; sister, Lynn Venturini & husband Joe; brother, Russell Doss & wife, Amber; nephews, C.J. Pearson & wife, Courtney, and Kaden Doss. Memorial contributions can be made to The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com