Stephen Earl Everette, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Greenville, NC on Thursday, February 2, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home, officiated by Jason Braswell, Hospice Chaplain. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 1:00 PM. Pallbearers will be Bob Rhodes, Woody Everette, Jim Parker, Patrick Hall, Greg Crisp, and John Person. Steve was born in Washington, NC on February 5, 1943, to the late Woodrow and Annie Mercer Everette. On February 9, 2009, he married the former Pamela K. Ginn. A 1961 graduate of Washington High School, Steve also attended Atlantic Christian College, served in the National Guard, and worked in the transportation industry for most of his life. He began learning the trucking business from his father as a young boy and kept this career path throughout his lifetime. He and his two sons began Triple E Trucking, Inc. In 1999, where he continued his trucking legacy until his retirement in 2016. Steve's family was his heart and he counted them as his greatest blessings. He was thankful for all God had given him and loved being a gift-giver to others. Steve had a strong work ethic, a generous spirit and tender heart, and loved being able to provide for his family and lend a helping hand to many other friends and family through the years. He enjoyed classic cars, collecting items of interest, the pleasure of being on or near the water, and all his beloved dog companions. He leaves behind his love for his wife, Pam, sons, Todd (Carrie) and Greg (Tiffany) Everette; stepchildren Julie-Barr (Andrew) Walker, Bess (Scott) Berry, and Bryce Plexico; grandchildren, Carson, Colin, Camryn, Logan, and Addison Everette; and step-grandchildren Addison and Harrison Berry; brother, Larry Everette (Becky) and sisters, Rita Bradley and Carol (John) Hartman; nephew, Woody Everette, nieces, Denise Everette, Annie Beth Donahue, Heather Moss, Laura Dermid, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to ECU Health, Home Health and Hospice, 690 Medical Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Everette family.