...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Mr. Stephen Franklin Lovett, age 50, of Greenville, NC, formerly of Lumberton, NC, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He was born in Robeson County, NC on January 23, 1973. Known as Coach Love, he served as a physical education teacher, baseball coach, and football coach from 1999-2019 before transferring to his current position as football coach at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William "Bill" Judson Lovett and Jennie Enzor Lovett; his maternal grandparents, Bunyan Ford Howell, Sr. and Flora Mae Edge Howell; his uncles: Clyde Lovett (Louise), Buddy Howell, Harold Howell, and Rev. Charles Howell; and his cousin, Tonya Britt Howell. Stephen is survived by his parents, Franklin and Sara Howell Lovett of Lumberton; his aunts and uncles, Jack Lovett, Marilyn Howell, Emily Howell, Myra Howell, and Deborah Sealey (Kenneth), all of Lumberton, and Jane Norris (Lee) of Illinois; and many cousins, friends, and extended family members. A time of visitation will be held prior to the service on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 1:00-3:00PM at Ten Mile Baptist Church, 5176 Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3:00PM with Mr. Gene Jackson and Rev. David McClellan officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting: www.FloydMortuary.net.