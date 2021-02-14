We celebrate the life of Dr. Stephen J. Vore. He possessed a strong faith in God and was a loving husband to his wife and childhood sweetheart, Patty Vore, as well as being a wonderful father of his two children, Matthew and Jennifer. Steve earned his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Michigan State University before moving to Connecticut. He purchased the Bantam Lake Animal Hospital and practiced there for ten years. He later moved to North Carolina and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Public Health, earning a Master’s and Doctorate degrees and the nickname of “Dr. Dr.” from his friends and family. Dr. Vore relocated to Greenville, N.C. where he served as the Vice Chairman and Associate Professor of the Department of Comparative Medicine at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University for almost twenty years, retiring with his wife, Patty to Chocowinity. Steve is survived by his wife Patty Vore; son Matthew Vore and his wife TJ Vore of Rutherfordton, N.C.; and his daughter Jennifer Falls and her husband Dr. William Falls of Jacksonville, N.C. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. David Vore and his wife Dr. Susan Vore of Marquette, MI; his sister Sherrill Vore of Grand Rapids, MI and his sister Rebecca Kielhorn and her husband Dr. Gene Kielhorn of Horton, MI. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity of your choice or the First United Methodist Church, P.L. Vore Scholarship for children in Haiti. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Vore family.