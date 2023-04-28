...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Stephen Michael Wester, 64, passed away on Saturday, April 22. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 1:00 pm at Joyner's Funeral Home in Wilson, NC. Family will receive friends immediately following the funeral service at Joyner's Funeral Home. Reverend Wilson Gongolia will officiate. Stephen is survived by his sons, Caleb Scott Wester and Jonathan Taylor Wester, both of Winterville; granddaughter, Delilah Jade Wester; brothers, Rickie Wester and Timothy Allen Wester, both of Wilson. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Glenn Wester, Jr. and Margaret Dement Wester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Joyner's Funeral Home, PO Box 425, Wilson, NC 27894. Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.