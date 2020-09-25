Stephen C. Roebuck
BETHEL - Mr. Stephen C. Roebuck, 81, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery.
Mr. Roebuck was a native of Bertie County and grew up in the Methodist Orphanage in Raleigh due to the death of his mother. For over 53 years he worked as a barber, many of those years at the Bethel Barbershop. He was a member of the Belvoir FWB Church.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Dora Ayers and Fannie Mae Joyner and brothers, Bill Roebuck, Arthur Roebuck and John Roebuck.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Annette Ginn Roebuck; and three sisters, Minnie Curtis, Janice Meyer and husband Charles, all of Rocky Mount and Alice Thomas and husband Doug of Raleigh.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Belvoir FWB Church, 3695 NC Highway 33 West, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.