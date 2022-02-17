Stephen Smith

Stephen Scott Smith
GREENVILLE - Stephen Scott Smith, 70, unexpectedly went home to be with his Savior on Monday, February 7th, 2022. Scotty was born in Richwood, West Virginia, on May 14, 1951. He was the son of the late Kenneth and Mary Smith. He graduated from Greenbrier West High School in Charmco, West Virginia. He married his wife, Ellen Ann Smith (Yeager) June 22, 1970. He spent years working a produce business with his father in West Virginia until 1989 when he and his family moved to Raleigh, NC. His knowledge and love for produce carried on in North Carolina as he spent many years working as a Produce Manager for Kroger's, R&H Produce at the Famer's Market, and as a Produce Manager for Piggly Wiggly. In 2020, he retired, and he and his wife moved to Greenville, NC. He continued to work and run his own produce business, J & S Greens, alongside his oldest daughter, Jacquline. Prior to moving, he was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC. He was currently a member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church in Greenville, NC.
Scotty was known for his sense of humor and for making people laugh and smile. He loved being a husband, daddy, and pawpaw, and he would do anything for his family. He cherished time spent with them, and he loved seeing his grandchildren participate in various activities. He took pride in his work and will be remembered not only as "Mr. Scott" by his customers but also as a loving friend.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Scott Smith; parents, Kenneth and Mary Smith; and brother, Kenneth Smith Jr. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Ann Smith of 51 years; oldest daughter Jacquline Holloman, son-in-law Tim Holloman, and their two girls, Kennedy and Madyson; youngest daughter Stephanie Mayo, son-in-law David Mayo III, and their two children Elani and David IV.
A private service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 17th, 2022, at the Wallace Memorial Mausoleum in Clintonville, West Virginia. The family will receive visitors at 2:00 PM. A memorial service for all family and friends will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 19th, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church in Greenville, NC. There will be a reception immediately following the service to visit with the family.
Flowers can be delivered directly to Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, 1726 Staton House Road, Greenville, NC, 27834, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM on Friday, February 18th. In lieu of flowers, donations can also be sent to Mt. Pleasant Christian Church for the youth program.