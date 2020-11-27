Steve A. Brown
NEW CASTLE - Mr. Steve A. Brown, 65, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Steve Brown is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.