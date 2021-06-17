Mr. Steve Douglas Piper, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Steve, a native of Granville County, was the son of the late Carl Herbert Piper Jr. and Ruth Frazier Piper. Steve made his home in Greenville, NC, where he graduated from East Carolina University. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran and served with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade. He worked on the Greenville Tobacco Market and was engaged in farming for over 30 years in Pitt County. He is survived by his brother, Charles T. Piper, Sr. and wife, Linda, of Oxford, NC; nephew, Charles T. Piper, Jr. and wife, Amanda of Pasadena, Maryland; special friend, Helen Kelly of Farmville, NC; step-son, Philip J. Rice and wife, Janet of Wilmington, NC. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date. Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910; The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O.Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com