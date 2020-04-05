Steven Dilday

Steven E. Dilday
CORE POINT, NC - Mr. Steven Edward Dilday, age 71, a resident of Core Point and formerly of Grifton, passed away Tuesday March 31, 2020 at his home.
There will be no services at this time.
Mr. Dilday was born February 20, 1949 in Suffolk, VA to the late Luther Edward and Crystal Felton Dilday. On March 21, 1981 he married Jennifer Lynn Smith who survives. He graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelor's degree in Geography and in 2013 he retired as project manager with NAACO. Mr. Dilday loved ECU Pirates sports, gardening and tennis.
Survivors include his wife of the home, Jennifer Lynn Smith, his daughter, Rebecca Dilday Blackmore and husband Andrew of Washington, DC and brother in law, Allen Hardison of New Bern. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Janice Martin.
