Steven Douglas Hale, age 54, passed into the arms of Jesus on August 28, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center, while surrounded by family. His death came as a result of a long battle with COVID. A graveside service will be held Friday at 10 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Steven, son of Doug and Brenda Hale, was born on June 9, 1967 in New Bern, NC. He spent his childhood years in Craven County participating in sports and scouting through Boy Scout Troop 13. After high school Steve joined the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged, he attended and graduated from East Carolina University, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting before beginning his career as an Accountant. He then married Amy Russell and together, they have two sons. As they grew up, his greatest passion became supporting his boys in their love of baseball. Whether it was Greenville Little League, Babe Ruth, AG Cox, South Central or various “travel” teams, Steve was always there. You would likely see him standing near center field fence or along the fence near the dugout. It was hard for him to sit down during a game. When there wasn’t a game or practice, Steve and the boys were throwing the ball somewhere. He and Amy also made many wonderful friends in the Greenville baseball community. Their support through Steve’s illness and passing has been remarkable and is so appreciated by Steve’s family. Outside of baseball, Steve enjoyed football and was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Other interests included photography and reading. Steve is survived by his wife, Amy Russell Hale; sons, Carter Douglas Hale and Nathaniel Douglas Hale; parents, Douglas Earl Hale and Brenda Winstead Hale; brother, Douglas E. Hale, Jr. and spouse, Christie; sister, Susan K. Hale and spouse, Christine; nephews and nieces, Lyndsay Gonzalez, Rachel Hale, Kaley Norris and Kleat Norris; and extended family, Heather Dromboski and her children, Trevor and Tabitha Barnes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina, 5121 Kingdom Way, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27607. There has also been a GoFundMe account established in Steve’s name. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.