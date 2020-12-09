Steven Hester

Steven Wayne Hester
WILLIAMSTON - Steven Wayne Hester, Sr., 50, of Williamston, passed away on December 3, 2020. A graveside service was held at 2pm on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Martin Memorial Gardens.
Steve was born in Washington, North Carolina to Joe and Joyce Hester in 1970. He graduated from Bear Grass High School in 1988. A painter and an EMT, Steve was the founder of Premium Painting LLC and Inner Banks Medical Transport Company. He also volunteered for many years with the Griffins Township Fire Department.
Those who met Steve know you could write a book about his character, but the best way to summarize it is: he was a devoted son, a proud father, a loving brother, and a loyal friend. He loved to make people laugh and did so with ease. Steve was always on the go, always in a hurry, and usually a little bit late, but he filled every room with tall tales and infectious laughter. Steve genuinely loved people. He met every person with a hug or a handshake. He was happiest when spending time with family and helping others. Steve loved to pick a guitar, play the drums, and be outside. Steve Hester never met a stranger and is survived by, and will be missed by, the many friends he made along the way.
Steve is survived by his son Steven Wayne Hester, Jr.; his parents Joe and Joyce Hester; his brother Joey Hester and wife Kay Hester; his sisters Donna Cratt and husband Dave Cratt, and Jackie Baker and husband Dwayne Baker, all of Williamston. He is also survived by wife Lisa Hester; his stepson Caleb Edmondson; his nieces and nephews Casey Peaden, Jonathon Hester, Cody Cratt, Emily Hester, Mackenzie Cratt, Bailey Hester, and Will Baker.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Archie Wynn, Floyd and Hetti Ward, and Reuben and Fannie Hester.
Arrangements by Biggs Funeral Home and online condolences at www.biggsfuneralhome.com.