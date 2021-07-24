Mr. Steven Lee Hart, 54, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Steve, son of the late Harold & Pat Hart, was born in Washington County, NC during the spring of 1967. He was an avid sports fan, loved to hunt, and enjoyed doing things outdoors. He was also known for being a hard worker and had been employed in the paper industry for 23 years. Above all else, Steve loved and cherished his family. He enjoyed being with his children and wanted to be involved in their activities. Steve was also a people person who never met a stranger and made friends no matter where he went. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Pat Hart. Steve is loved and survived by his wife of almost 28 years, Dawn Thompson Hart; son, Steven Tyler Hart; daughters, Hunter Lynlee Hart and Summer Grace Hart, all of Greenville; brother, Al Hart and wife, Cathy of Bath; nephews, Austin Hart and wife, Kari of Raleigh, Zack Hart of Wilson, and Ryan Hart of Florence, SC. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.