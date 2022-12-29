Sue Ann McCoy Mack, 78, was at last reunited with her love in Heaven on Monday, December 26th at Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville, NC. A private green burial will take place Friday, December 30 at 2 p.m. at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest, NC. Sue asked Jesus to take first place in his life in 1980 and was baptized soon after with her daughter, Terese. Since then, Sue found so much joy in attending church, leading Bible studies, teaching Sunday School, directing Vacation Bible School, leading the singles and senior citizens at several churches, and serving on many church boards. Sue loved to garden, read, relax on the beach with her family, cook and bake, and go for walks or jogs with Demi and their dog, Toby. She never sat still and was asking until her final day what she should be doing next. Born in Huntington, WV to a family of 6, Sue was raised by her paternal grandmother, Lucinda McCoy. She was a tough cookie all her life, standing up for those who were picked on and always championing the underdog, which continued well into adulthood and was passed to her children. Sue graduated from Guyan Valley High School. She worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for many years, which is where she met the love of her life. Sue and Demi lived with their 4 children in Battle Creek, MI, Rochester, MN, and Charlotte, NC. She retired to Greenville, NC. Sue was a graduate of Queens College in Charlotte but always loved cheering for West Virginia University and Wake Forest University. Sue joined in Paradise her forever love, Demi, her parents, Lula Mae and Oscar McCoy, her in-laws, Wilma and Owen Mack, her stepson, Demi Owen Mack II, stepdaughter, Jessica Mack, son-in-law, Kemp Ewing, and her granddaughter, Kirsten Waybright. Sue is survived by daughters Jonda Byler and Terese Ewing; sisters Maxine Busits and Bobby; brother Oscar "Budd" McCoy; grandchildren Christopher Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Nicholas Wilson, Kelsey Waybright, Kyle Waybright, Courtney Ewing, and Emma Ewing; and great grandchildren, Artlyn Waybright and Jameson Fralic. The family asks that you not send flowers. In lieu, please consider a contribution in her name to Community Hospice of Greenville, 1003 Red Banks Rd Suite B, Greenville, NC 27858 or to Opendoor Church Dream Scholarship Program, 4584 Reedy Branch Rd, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.