...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for
Fine Particulates, from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Wednesday
night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
Sue Ann Russell, 91, died peacefully Friday, June 23, 2023 A celebration of Sue's life will be held on Friday at 10:30 am at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 East 6th Street, Greenville, NC. Graveside services will follow in New Bern at 2:30 pm at Greenleaf Memorial Park. Sue Ann was born and raised in Lynn, Indiana on December 28, 1931. Later her family moved to New Bern, NC, where she married the love of her life, Sonny Russell. She taught kindergarten for a number of years Centenary United Methodist Church in New Bern. She made her home permanently in Greenville in 1999, where she has been active at St. James United Methodist Church and enjoyed participating in the Stephen Ministries and other Bible study groups and activities. Sue Ann, along with her husband, Sonny, spent her retirement years in various business ventures including "Sonny's Hot Dogs" and Nana's Dolls, and her hobbies included crafting, cake decorating, and enjoying ECU sports. Sue Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Stanley Russell, Jr. (Sonny) and sister, Emalou Schaffer. She is survived by her sons, Glenn and wife, Amy, and Donald and wife, Danielle; daughter, Patty and has seven beautiful grandchildren that were the love of her life: Alex, Gavin, Garrett, Samantha, Emily, Abigail, and Zachary, and her faithful companion, Petey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. 6th St., Greenville, NC 27858 or to Gentiva Hospice, 1003 Red Banks Road, Suite B, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com