Mrs. Sue Helen Belorit Reynolds, 104, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Reynolds was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. She is remembered for a contagious smile that welcomed everyone and a soft loving voice that put everyone at ease while always finding ways to point out the good even in the most challenging of times. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 PM in Princess Anne Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, VA. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at Holloman-Brown, Lynnhaven Chapel on Friday from 1 to 8 PM. Mrs. Reynolds was preceded in death by husband, Donald Reynolds Sr. (USN Ret.); son, Donald Reynolds Jr.; daughters, Donna Sue Yerby and husband, Albert; Jacqueline Anne Semones; and son-in-law, Franklin D. Barrow Sr. She is survived by daughter, Joan L. Barrow of Greenville; son, William E. Reynolds and wife, Marsha of Virginia Beach; daughter-in-law, MeeWah Reynolds of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Franklin D. Barrow Jr, Allen Barrow and wife, Sandra, Jonathon Reynolds and wife Jennifer, Christine Ann Bliss, Virginia Barry and husband Jeremy, Laura Connors and husband Seth, Donald Reynolds III, Joe Reynolds and wife Rebecca, Jo Ann Bowles, Albert Yerby Jr. and wife Vicki, William Yerby and wife Traci, David Yerby and wife Christina, Susan Johnson and husband Stacey; and extended family of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Stephanie and Rosa of Community Health Hospice for their exceptional care and patience in preparing Sue for her heavenly transition. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 3900 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452 or your local humane society. Arrangements are being handled by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville and Holloman –Brown, Lynnhaven Chapel, in Virginia Beach. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.