Sue House Grady of Greenville, NC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The Funeral Service is Friday, April 29, at 2:00 PM at First Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Sue, daughter of Bruce and Mary Pollard House, was born October 8, 1929, in Edgecombe County. The family moved to Pitt County in 1936. She graduated from Winterville High School and was a lifelong resident of Greenville. She was employed at Wachovia for forty years as a teller and then as a personal banker. After retirement, she travelled to Europe, Hawaii, and many trips with her church family. She joined First Free Will Baptist Church in 1949 and served as treasurer for the Crusader's Sunday School Class. Sue was also active with the Woman's Auxiliary and Primetimers ministries. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was known as the "cake lady" for family and church gatherings. She loved crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. Sue was a sweet and kind southern lady who looked forward to her Friday morning hair appointments with Maureen and Edward. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey Bennett Hill, and her second husband, James A. Grady; her son, Harvey Bennett Hill, Jr.; sisters, Annie Bruce Hines and Lucy Oakley; brothers, Willis Ruffin House, Eara Lee House, and David Wayne House. She is survived by her son, James "Jimmy" A. Grady, Jr, and wife, Vicky, of Winterville; daughter-in-law, Holly Hill of Florida; grandchildren, Torri Hill Childs and husband, Ash, of Florida, Keith Hill and wife, Lindy, of Kill Devil Hills, Ashly Grubb and husband, Michael of Greenville, Matthew Lassiter and wife, Brenna, of South Carolina, Jordan Grady of Kenly, and Cory Grady of Greenville; and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to especially give thanks to Sue's pastor, Dr. Keith Gardner, her church family and her caregivers at Palliative Care and Vidant Inpatient Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First free Will Baptist Church, 2426 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com