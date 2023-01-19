Sue Poore Mobley died peacefully on January 17, 2023, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home of Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on September 9, 1930, in Washington, NC, to Fred L. and Edna Swindell Poore. Sue was preceded in death by her older brother, Fred Hunter Poore, and her younger brother, Dr. Lawrence “Larry” J. Poore. Sue was married for over 72 years to John D. “Jack” Mobley, who died February 14, 2021. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and affectionately known as “Mama Sue” to her granddaughters and great grandchildren. Throughout her life, Sue was an active participant in many community organizations. She was a charter member of the Martin General Hospital Auxiliary and a member of the Williamston Woman’s Club and Martin Memorial Library. As a longtime member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Williamston, she taught the children’s Sunday School classes, was a CYF sponsor, served as a Camp Caroline summer camp counselor, served on many church committees, and was very involved with her Christian Women’s Fellowship Circle. In the last few years, she was most grateful for the outreach from her church as a shut-in member. Sue was a matriarch to her family, as she valued the importance of family heritage and traditions. A hobby of hers was writing stories about her childhood – she had an incredible memory of past events, and she could provide details that became history lessons. She was an interesting conversationalist and could entertain her guests with stories that brought tears from laughing. Sue was known for her phone chats and sending special birthday cards. For many years, she enjoyed the camaraderie of her longtime girl friends in their bridge club – she was more interested in socializing than winning. Visits with her immediate family members, distant kin, and special friends brought her the greatest joy and she always had something sweet to offer her guests to eat. As a talented cook, she often shared her signature baked cakes, pies, and casseroles with neighbors or at family gatherings. One of life’s special pleasures Sue enjoyed was traveling with her husband, Jack. They visited every one of the 50 United States, usually driving across country while Jack mapped out scenic routes. They toured European and Scandinavian countries, crossed the borders of Canada and Mexico to sightsee, cruised the Mediterranean and Caribbean, and loved spending time at the beach. In July 2022, Sue left her home of 66 years in Williamston and moved to Kerner Ridge Assisted Living in Kernersville, NC, to live near her daughter, Susan M. Carswell (Steve). The stellar care she received improved her health and she enjoyed an active six months of making new friends and engaging in variety of social activities. Sue’s son, John D. Mobley, Jr., resides in Cibolo, TX. Granddaughters are Jaime Mobley Thigpen (Will) of Cibolo, TX, and Sydney Carswell Douglas (Dr. Ethan) of Durham, NC. Great grandchildren are Zachary and Balin Thigpen and Aidan, Julian, and Evan Elizabeth Douglas. Sue is survived by her sister, Lou P. Hollowell of Morehead City, NC, and sister-in-law, Linda T. Poore (“Larry”) of Washington, NC. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, January 21, at the First Christian Church in Williamston. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am in the church sanctuary. Graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 101 E. Liberty St, Williamston, NC 27892 or Trellis Supportive Care Foundation, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.