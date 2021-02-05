Mrs. Sue Strickland Harlow, 74, of Winterville, NC, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, February 1, 2021. Born in Wilson County, NC she was the daughter of the late Charlie Strickland and Belle Strickland Suits. In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by her infant son, David Allen Ashby; step-father, John D. Suits; sisters, Tillie Cullipher and Clara Vann; nephew, Mark Sawyer; and son-in-law, Glen Dolese. Sue will be remembered as a dedicated mother, family member, caregiver and friend who was always ready to help anyone in need at a moments notice. She spent the majority of her career as a Registered Nurse supervising in the operating rooms of Halifax Memorial Hospital and Pitt County Memorial Hospital (Vidant Medical Center), while providing care and unwavering support to her patients and colleagues. In addition to a full nursing career, she enjoyed sewing, quilting and knitting occasionally, but her real loves were plants, birds and other animals. She adored going outside every morning, cup of coffee in hand, to watch the birds and squirrels eat the seed that she would put down. Her yard in Winterville is lovingly filled with plants and flowers that originated in the yards of her mother, mother-in-law and sisters. Sue is survived by her husband, James Harlow; children, Sarah Olson and husband Samuel, Joseph Cullipher and step-son, Scott Harlow; granddaughters, Grace Dolese, Anna Dolese, Harper Olson and Margaret Olson; and brothers, Charles Strickland and wife, Phyllis and James “Danny” Suits. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.