Susan Collins Mizelle, 73, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. The funeral will be conducted Monday at 3:30 PM in the Ayden United Methodist Church, officiated by her pastor, Reverend James McConnell. Burial will follow in the Ayden Cemetery. Friends are welcome to visit at the home and the family will receive friends Monday prior to the service from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the church. Susan, daughter of the late Glen and Elizabeth Taylor, was a native of Guilford County and lived her early life in Greensboro. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from East Carolina University and began her professional career as a Registered Nurse at what is now ECU Health Medical Center. She then trained at Duke as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Following her certification, she joined East Carolina Anesthesia Associates where she was employed until her retirement. She is recognized and honored by East Carolina Anesthesia Associates annually with the giving of the "Susan Collins Award" for the anesthetist in their firm who best embodies the characteristics that Susan had displayed during her 38 years with them. She was a resident of Ayden for more than 40 years and was a member of the Ayden United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack M. Collins, Jr.; a sister, Barbara Waxham and a brother, Charles Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Cecil Mizelle; son, Jack McRae Collins, III and wife, Katherine; daughter, Taylor Collins Flowers and husband, Ty; step-daughter, Janet M. Dohm and husband, Jason; step-son, Alan Mizelle and wife, Tanya; 14 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and special friends, Park and Jeannie Arbegast and Tony and Rose Dail. The family would like to say a special "thank you" to Community Hospice and Latonga Warren for their assistance during Susan's illness. Memorials may be made to the Pitt County Animal Shelter, 4550 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858 or to Ayden United Methodist Church, PO Box 335, Ayden, NC 28513. Arrangements are by Farmer Funeral Service of Ayden. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.