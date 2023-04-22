...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Fine
Particulates, until midnight EDT Saturday night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
Susan Johnson Asbury, 82, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023. Susan was born on Washington's birthday in 1941 in Mt. Vernon, New York; raised there, and in Scarsdale, NY. She graduated from Edgemont High School where she was a stand-out multisport athlete. She went on to attend Northwestern University, thereafter, living most of her adult life in the Chicago area, primarily Arlington Heights. Susan worked for over 25 years at Wheeling High School where she was awarded numerous times for her work there. She forged lifelong friendships with colleagues and students at Wheeling, exchanging loving updates and gifts with her school family after her retirement. For the last 2 years, she has resided in Greenville to be closer to family. Affectionately known to her loved ones as "Doo" (short for Doodle, a nickname from her dad), Susan had a generous nature and was always willing to advocate for the underdog and help someone in need. She had a penchant for thoughtful -if quirky- gift giving, and for inquisitiveness. She adored the Bears, Bulls, Cubs and Blackhawks, and socializing with friends and family, crafting a perfect Old Fashioned and an even more delicious, steamed pudding. Susan loved all things flowers and spending time in her garden, grateful for the warmer growing seasons in Greenville. She was a joy to all who knew her. Susan was preceded in death by her loving parents, Charles W. Johnson, II and Ellen "Suzy" Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Josell and husband, Stuart, their son, Justin; sons, Dr. Jeffrey Asbury and Keith Asbury, all of Greenville, NC; brother, Charles W. Johnson, III and wife, Martha, of Bethesda, MD; nephews, Charlie Johnson and wife, Kristin, and Drew Johnson and wife, Karen , four grand nieces and nephews and a host of very loving and supportive friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in support of your favorite charities in your community. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.