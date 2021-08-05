Susan Manning (formerly Susan McNeal) passed away peacefully on the morning of August 3rd after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Mom, Ma, Mama, to her children, Rachel, Daniel, Stephen, Rob, and Janeli. Grandma to the four people she cherished most in this world, Lia, Robbie, Emily, and Bennett. She was honest, real, funny, and would move mountains for those she cared for. A dancer, teacher, peer-support specialist, mentor, sponsor, fighter, and so much more. In each of these roles Susan devoted her professional life to helping underserved populations. Not shy about her battle with alcoholism, she was proudly sober for the past ten years; this struggle gave her the grace to meet all people where they are. May those who hold Susan in their heart strive to embody her boundless capacity to love. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Susan is survived by her siblings, Faye and Stan Armstrong of Greenville, NC; Tommy and Anne Manning of Thomasville, NC; and Dianne and Tom Roper of Wake Forest, NC. A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, August 7th in the Sanctuary of Hendersonville First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Safelight Domestic Violence Services, 133 5th Ave. W, Hendersonville, NC 28792, or to the Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County, PO Box 1460, Hendersonville, NC 28793. To offer online condolences, please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home.